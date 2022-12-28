Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi anything but browned off as vice-captain agrees deal

Ben Brown in action for Peebles Rovers versus Ormiston Primrose in November (Pic: Pete Birrell)

Defender Brown has committed his future to Rovers to support skipper Ross Lamb for the rest of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season and into the campaign after.

Manager Ger Rossi is glad to have secured his vice-skipper’s signature again, saying: “After sitting down with Ben, I was absolutely delighted to hear how positive he was about all things Rovers.

“Ben’s a lad that gives absolutely everything when he crosses that white line.

Peebles Rovers vice-captain Ben Brown on the ball versus Ormiston Primrose in November (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“Agreeing to sign and be a part of what we are trying to build for another year is fantastic news for the team and the football club.

“Benzo has a bit of the old school left in him and drives standards, so it’s welcome news for us.”

Brown, named as Rovers’ player of the year in June 2018, took over as captain at Whitestone Park from Lee Zavaroni in June 2019 but moved on to Vale of Leithen, then in the Scottish Lowland Football League, in May 2021, joining Rossi there.