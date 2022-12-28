Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi anything but browned off as vice-captain agrees deal
Peebles Rovers have been given a boost ahead of their Hogmanay derby at Hawick Royal Albert by vice-captain Ben Brown signing a new deal committing himself to the Whitestone Park club until 2025.
Defender Brown has committed his future to Rovers to support skipper Ross Lamb for the rest of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season and into the campaign after.
Manager Ger Rossi is glad to have secured his vice-skipper’s signature again, saying: “After sitting down with Ben, I was absolutely delighted to hear how positive he was about all things Rovers.
“Ben’s a lad that gives absolutely everything when he crosses that white line.
“Agreeing to sign and be a part of what we are trying to build for another year is fantastic news for the team and the football club.
“Benzo has a bit of the old school left in him and drives standards, so it’s welcome news for us.”
Brown, named as Rovers’ player of the year in June 2018, took over as captain at Whitestone Park from Lee Zavaroni in June 2019 but moved on to Vale of Leithen, then in the Scottish Lowland Football League, in May 2021, joining Rossi there.
He returned as Rovers’ vice-captain in July this year.