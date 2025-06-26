Peebles Rovers at home and Linton Hotspur on road in round one of next football season’s Alex Jack Cup
Both face fellow EoSFL division two teams, Peebles hosting Arniston Rangers at Whitestone Park and Hotspur away to Harthill Royal in West Lothian.
Away ties await if either or both of the region’s representatives make it to round two, at EoSFL premier division outfit Glenrothes for Rovers and the first division’s Leith Athletic or Heriot-Watt University for Hotspur.
Peebles last met Midlothian’s Arniston in March last year, losing 3-2 at home in round one of the East of Scotland Football League Cup.
They also played them twice in division two during the preceding season, losing 2-0 at home in May 2023 and 3-1 away in August 2022.
Hotspur’s last game against Harthill was also in the Alex Jack Cup, winning 2-1 at home in West Linton in round two last August.
That followed three EoSFL division three meetings the season before, all defeats – by 3-0 at home in May 2024 and 3-2 and 5-0 away that March and in November 2023 respectively.
Dates have yet to be set for this year’s first and second-round ties but last year’s were played in August, with round three following the month after.
Hotspur were the Borders’ last men standing last time round, going out 2-0 away to EoSFL division one’s Edinburgh South in round three at the end of September after knocking out Harthill in round two and edging out Arniston by 1-0 away in round one.
Peebles made it to round two, losing 2-0 away to EoSFL division one’s Lochore Welfare after beating Lochgelly Albert, in EoSFL division three at the time, by 3-1 at home in round one.
The cup’s current holders are EoSFL premier division side Whitburn after beating division one’s Kirkcaldy and Dysart 1-0 in December’s final in Rosewell in Midlothian.
