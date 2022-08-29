Open Goal Broomhill 5-1 Gala Fairydean Rovers: Rovers boss Martin Scott

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Fairydean Rovers player/boss Jimmy Scott in action at Broomhill on Saturday (Pic by Thomas Brown)

The injury-ravaged Galashiels men – without several regulars – were seen off 5-1 as they went down to a third consecutive league loss during which time they have scored just two goals and conceded 13.

“Credit to Open Goal Broomhill,” Scott said. “I thought over the course they were far superior than us.

"The disappointing thing was they looked hungrier, sharper and really determined to get three points today.

"And I thought we were lacking in that department, although we are stretched a wee bit with injuries.

"I still think we had enough on the park to go and put in a performance and I just think we feel way below the requirements or standard that we’ve set in previous games.

"It’s very difficult (with the number of injured players) even in terms of the substituions we can make in the course of a game to affect the game.

"And the guys are playing lots of minutes in a short space of time, on Saturday and Tuesday at times.

"But I think when you look at the course of the game, I still think if you go with an organised game plan and try and get the better of your direct opponent, you’ve got a real chance in a game.

"But I just felt that Open Goal were much better in that department and to a man I think they were better than us.”

Broomhill led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a 23rd minute header by Jamie Semple and a Ryan Tierney strike.

Evan Maley’s sensational finish made it 3-0 early in the second half before the hosts’ advantage was stretched to four goals courtesy of Tierney’s second of the afternoon.

Although Rovers pulled one back thanks to Jaciz Balde’s strike after 89 minutes, the home team scored their fifth in the second minute of added time through skipper Gary Fraser.

Rovers have another league game tomorrow (Tuesday) when they visit Tranent Juniors.

Scott added: “I’m hopeful that we’ll get a few bodies back. The positive was getting Zander (Murray) on the pitch again today.

"You can see we’re obviously missing Kyle Wilkie. He’s huge in terms of what we do in keeping possession of the ball. He’ll probably be out for another two weeks.

"So we were very limited today in terms of ball retention and possibly being able to affect the game further up the pitch.

"I think we’ve got to bounce back, probably look to see what we can do in the transfer market in terms of loans to back us up a wee bit.