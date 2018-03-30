One game at a time as Souters aim to tackle fixture backlog

Selkirk FC are applying the well-worn ‘one game at a time’ approach to their remaining pile-up of fixtures as they look to finish their Lowland League season as strongly as possible.

The Souters have played fewere matches than anyone else in the table and have around four games in hand on the teams above them.

Tomorrow (Saturday), at home, they face Dalbeattie Star, who were faintly in the sights of now-relegated Hawick Royal Albert before embarking on a sequence of results which hauled them to safety.

Selkirk have been badly hampered by the severe weather and low numbers at training in recent weeks but galvanised very impressively last Saturday in a 1-0 victory over Cumbernauld Colts, performing consistently well throughout the game.

Ricky Miller, who took temporary charge of the squad from his manager-uncle, John Coughlin, owing to a family bereavement, said the Dalbeattie Star game would be difficult but Selkirk were concentrating mainly on themselves.

He anticipated that teams would not settle for being safe from the drop and many tough games lay ahead.

Miller hoped Sean McKirdy, David Banjo, Andy Fleming, Reece Donaldson, Daryl Healy, and other key players, would make the Yarrow Park line-up.

Selkirk, he added, hoped to keep winning, while they would await any possible slip-ups among the top four.

He congratulated the players for the performance they produced last Saturday.

“All this season, we’ve not started games quickly,” he admitted. “In the second half, we have been utilising and finishing teams off. But, from the starting blocks on Saturday until the end, we were different class.”

Cumbernauld suffered a blow with the sending-off of their big influential striker, Brown, while Ciaren Chalmers got the game’s only goal for Selkirk in the 56th minute, after a very impressive run by Ross King saw a cross cum shot come back off the post.