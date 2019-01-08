New chairman takes the helm at Gala FR

There have been big changes behind the scenes at Gala Fairydean Rovers FC over the festive period.

Chairman Kevin Temple indicated to the club’s board and executive committee late last year that increased work commitments meant he was no longer able to devote the time required to help run the Netherdale-based club.

He’ll be replaced by executive committee member Ryan Cass, who was elected at a meeting just prior to Christmas. The IT engineer will take over the reins this week.

Kevin was instrumental in helping to create Gala Fairydean Rovers following the merger of the two biggest teams in the town in the summer of 2013 and has been the driving force behind the club’s growth from two adult teams to one of the biggest sporting institutions in the Borders, with 17 teams and over 350 players under the umbrella of the club. These inlude junior, youth, ladies, walking and disability football.

Kevin said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve Gala Fairydean Rovers as chairman since our formation in 2013.

“During that time, the club has been transformed. We have wiped out a large debt, gained our SFA License, established ourselves in the highly competitive Lowland League, and are now truly a community club.

“I am especially proud of my role along with others in bringing together the Fairydean and the Rovers to help create a bigger and stronger football club in Galashiels.

“I plan to remain at the club in a commercial capacity, helping to generate much-needed sponsorship income, but felt the time was right to allow someone else the opportunity to chair the club.

“The committee is one of the hardest working in Scottish non-league and I know that, under Ryan Cass’ leadership, the club will continue to go from strength to strength. ”

Ryan Cass added: “I would just like to give credit and thanks to Kevin on what he has achieved at Gala Fairydean Rovers and, indeed, for football in the town of Galashiels.

“He was one of the key members in forming the amalgamation between Gala Rovers and Gala Fairydean. Since then, the club has grown into a fantastic community club, on and off the park.

Ryan extended thanks to Kevin on behalf of everyone associated at Gala FR, for his six years at the club.

“We will continue to drive the club forward and show the same kind passion and drive that was delivered by him,” he added.