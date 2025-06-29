Midfielder Gregor Lamb joins Gala Fairydean Rovers

Peebles Rovers midfielder Gregor Lamb pictured in May (Photo: Peebles Rovers)

Midfielder Gregor Lamb is on the move 19 miles east and three leagues up from one Rovers to another.

The 24-year-old joins Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers from the East of Scotland Football League second division’s Peebles Rovers.

He’s Fairydean’s first signing of this summer, with others expected to follow soon.

Lamb had been at Peebles since August 2023, that being his second stint at Whitestone Park, his first having been ended by a move to the EoSFL premier division’s Penicuik Athletic in October 2019, making 57 appearances and scoring three goals for the Midlothian side.

Welcoming him to Netherdale, a club spokesperson said: “Gala Fairydean Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of Gregor Lamb from Peebles Rovers.

“The young, dynamic midfielder is manager Martin Scott’s first new arrival at Netherdale this summer.”

Lamb was Rovers’ committee player of the year for 2018 and 2025, their management’s player of the year this year, overall club player of the year for 2024 and 2025 and young player of the year in 2018.

Next up for Rovers are two pre-season friendlies against EoSFL premier division opponents – at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday, July 5, with kick-off at 2pm, and away to Musselburgh Athletic in East Lothian seven days later, with kick-off 2.30pm.