Loss leaves Hawick Royal Albert’s hopes of survival in East of Scotland Football League second division hanging by thread
Hawick Royal Albert’s fight for survival in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division isn’t quite mission impossible yet but it’s getting there following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat home to fellow relegation-zone side Ormiston Primrose.
Manager Kenny Aitchison had that match down as a must-win for his second-bottom team, currently on 11 points from 27 fixtures, so they’re now facing even more of an uphill struggle than previously after allowing third-from-bottom Ormiston to extend the gap between them to five points.
Albert now have only a handful of games left to salvage their season, starting with a visit from table-toppers Whitburn this Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm, and they go into that game eight points from safety with 15 left to play for.
That’s followed by a trip to Fife to take on bottom-of the-table Lochgelly Albert this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Looking back over Saturday’s loss, Aitchison told the Royalists’ Facebook page: “It was just a nightmare scoreline.
“We were hoping to get a result to get us back to fighting to stay in the division, so 3-0 was as bad as it could get, I suppose.
“It summed up our season really. At 1-0 down, we missed a penalty and we put the cherry on top of the cake with a red card at the end.
“For me, it was very much an experienced team against a team still learning and that was evident in the way they controlled the game defensively.
“They made it very hard for us to create chances and despite some positives, we didn’t do enough to get anything from the game.”