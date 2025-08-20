​Last-gasp Liam Buchanan equaliser earns point for Berwick Rangers at home to Civil Service Strollers

Liam Buchanan celebrating scoring for Berwick Rangers during their 1-1 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Tuesday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​A 1-1 draw for Berwick Rangers at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Tuesday extended their current winless streak to five fixtures in all competitions.

​Rangers had a 93rd-minute goal beyond visiting No 1 Adam Meek from striker Liam Buchanan, his first of the season, to thank for the point earned by their third draw of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season.

That last-gasp equaliser arrived after their visitors had been in front for almost 70 minutes courtesy of a 25th-minute Alieu Faye goal past home keeper Liam Campbell.

That result, in front of a crowd of 332 at Shielfield Park and another 120-plus watching via live-stream, leaves manager Kevin Haynes’ Northumbrians 13th in the table, on six points from five fixtures.

Scott-Taylor Mackenzie in action for Berwick Rangers during their 1-1 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Tuesday (Photo: Alan Bell)

It followed a 4-1 first-round South Region Challenge Cup knockout away to fifth-tier rivals Caledonian Braves on Saturday, with Taylor Hendry on target from the penalty spot for Rangers in Motherwell and Cammy Breadner at the double, Ross McNeil and Marc Kelly scoring the other way.

Next up is a trip to Cumbernauld Colts this coming Saturday for a league fixture kicking off at 3pm, and Haynes is urging his side to up their game as they look for their second win of this term.

“We have to do better,” the 44-year-old told the club’s Facebook page.