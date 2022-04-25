Langlee unable to foil Duns’ amateur football title challenge

Leithen Rovers' Adam Matthews in action against Earlston Rhymers on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That top-flight title win, their first since 2011, means they’re now the joint second most successful side in the history of the league with Hawick Legion, though still seven shy of the tally of 14 titles racked up by the old Gala Rovers.

They’re also only the third side ever to win the A division in their first season since being promoted from the B division, their predecessors being Gala Hotspur in 1973 and Gala Rovers in 1996.

Langlee Amateurs being held to a 0-0 draw away to Tweeddale Rovers last Thursday confirmed Duns as champions, rendering their 3-0 win away to the table-toppers at New Hawthorn Park meaningless as they can no longer catch their hosts up in the six games they’ve got left to play.

Earlston Rhymers being beaten 3-2 at home by Leithen Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Dingers’ season is now over and, with 46 points from 18 games, they’re 14 points clear of second-placed Langholm Legion, on 32 from 15, and 20 ahead of fourth-placed Langlee, on 26 from 12.

Langlee’s scorers in Duns were Shaun Hardie, Lewis McEwen and Dougie Bond.

Saturday’s other A division match was a 3-2 home win for Tweeddale Rovers against Langholm.

Two games apiece were also played in the association’s B and C divisions.

The former were a 3-2 victory for Leithen Rovers at Earlston Rhymers and a 4-2 home defeat for Hawick Legion against Biggar United.

The latter were a goalless draw for Lauder hosting Berwick Colts and a 7-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts against Spittal Rovers.

The only other game played on Saturday was the postponed 2020 South of Scotland Cup final and it saw Newtown beaten 2-1 at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park by Lesmahagow, with Joe Tait getting on the scoresheet for the Borderers.