Langlee Amateurs through to cup quarter-finals after winning replay 3-0

Danny Simpson on the ball for Langlee Amateurs against Musselburgh Windsor (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their original third-round tie against the East Lothian side at Netherdale in Galashiels last month had to be abandoned with seconds to go, with the scoreline tied at 1-1, due to an injury to their striker Des Sutherland.

Sutherland was among the scorers this time round, along with Danny Simpson and Stuart Noble, securing progress to the cup competition’s quarter-finals.

Next up for Langlee in the cup is a home game against Larkhall’s Machan United on Saturday, February, 19, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Swailes on the ball for Hawick Colts versus Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They’re among three Borders sides to make it to the quarter-finals, the other two being away that day, also against South Lanarkshire opposition, Hawick United at Lesmahagow and Linton Hotspur at Larkhall Trinity.

February 19’s other quarter-final is a Midlothian derby between Danderhall Miners’ Welfare and Penicuik.

Langlee’s replay was the only amateurs’ cup game on at the weekend but just short of a dozen league games were played too.

Border Amateur Football Association A league leaders Duns beat Ancrum 5-1 away to tighten their grip on top spot in the table.

Eyemouth United's Dylan Thomas coming up against Lee Macrae for St Boswells (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They’re now 15 points clear of second-placed Langholm Legion with 34 points from 12 games, though their Dumfries and Galloway rivals have got four games in hand on them.

Two other A league games went ahead at the weekend – a 7-1 victory for Langholm at Hawick United and a 4-2 home win for Chirnside United against Greenlaw.

United weren’t the only side in their home-town beaten 7-1 on Saturday either as that was the scoreline inflicted on Hawick Legion by Gala Hotspur too.

The visitors’ scorers were Josh Lamb, Callum McNeill twice, Stewart Robertson, Fraser Brown and Euan Graham, plus an own goal, with Rodrigo Olival replying.

Two of the three other B league games played were draws – 1-1 for Kelso Thistle versus Jed Legion and 2-2 for Coldstream Amateurs against Biggar United – with the other match in the division being a 2-1 home defeat for Earlston Rhymers by table-topping Tweedmouth Amateurs.

That result leaves the Northumbrians 15 points clear at the top of the division with a 100% record of 36 points from 12 games, though second-placed Stow have four games in hand.

A 7-1 scoreline went the other way for C league leaders Hawick Colts, that being their margin of victory away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

The visitors’ scorers, assisted by an own goal, were Kevin Strathdee and Ross Douglas, plus Ross Scott and Sean Clarke with two each.

That made it eight wins out of eight for manager Geo Shepherd’s Colts side, their points tally of 24 being five more than second-placed Highfields United, having played two games fewer.