Kelso player Emma joins Scotland’s Euro squad

Kelso footballer Emma Craig is in the Scotland squad for next week’s UEFA Women’s U19 European Championship.

It’ll be the first UEFA finals competition to be held in Scotland since 1970 and Celtic striker Emma – selected by head coach Pauline Hamill – is in a 20-strong line-up to take on Europe’s best nations.

Emma has worked hard to be included in the pool and knows the importance of her achievement. She said: “It’s always an honour. I mean every game, even the training games – it’ll still be really exciting. So, playing in the Euros you don’t really get much better than that. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Scotland start their campaign against five-time champions France, with remaining Group A matches against Norway and Holland to follow. A top-two finish in the group would secure a semi-final place, plus a spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup.

The tournament kicks-off on Tuesday, July 16, with matches taking place at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Glasgow’s Firhill Stadium, Forthbank Stadium in Stirling and Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Emma played mainly in boys’ teams before joining Celtic’s girls four years ago.

“I work in Pizza Hut part-time,” she said. “But I’m going to do sport science at uni, so I’ll hopefully get something out of that. I wanted to be a physio, so that’s what the end game would be if football doesn’t work out.”

Emma hoped the upcomngin contest and the success of the ‘A’ squad would inspire more people to play football, adding: “It can only be good for us. It gives us an opportunity to play in a massive competition. It’s what everyone dreams of.”