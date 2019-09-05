Joined up thinking helps GFR Amateurs score a new look

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs football squad is fully equipped for the forthcoming season, thanks to the generosity of local firm WSZ Joiners.

The company has provided the playing squad with a complete set of training and track suit tops.

WSZ Joiners proprietor Bill Zawadeckyj said:”We are delighted to be helping out the Amateurs and are hoping they go on to have a successful season.”

Our photograph shows Bill handing over the training tops to GFR Amateurs captain Martin Gibson and player Sean Curran.