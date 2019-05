Festivities at the Tweedbank Fair last weekend included a feast of football for young local players aged around 5-12.

Around 240 youngsters took part, from P1-P7, featuring teams from Tweedbank and other local sides linked to the Scottish Borders Junior Football Association. The event, in memory of Tweedbank resident Chris Doyle, allowed the children not only to polish their football skills but also to gain some experience of team work and motivation.

Tweedbank Thistle's P1 team.

Melrose player Rory McLean, in yellow, wins the ball from a Tweedbank Thistle rival.

Yellow-kitted Rory McLean in action for Melrose against Tweedbank Thistle.

A goalscoring salute from Melrose P1 player Rory McLean.

