Coldstream's trialist 'keeper punched the ball away.

IN PICTURES: COLDSTREAM V GALA FAIRYDEAN ROVERS

There was a charitable flavour to last weekend’s pre-season friendly between Coldstream and Gala FR. All proceeds went to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the venture inspired by the Melrose and Scotland rugby legend to combat Motor Neurone Disease.

A total of £400 was gathered for the cause. GFR won 3-2, as a Lewis Grant cross was deflected in by Coldtream’s Matt Corfield, and other goals came from Ross Aitchison and Craig McBride.

A Coldstream trialist, in blue, on the ball in front of Gala's goal.
A Coldstream trialist, in blue, on the ball in front of Gala's goal.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
GFR's number five, Craig McBride, and Tommy Malcolm of Coldstream vie for the ball.
GFR's number five, Craig McBride, and Tommy Malcolm of Coldstream vie for the ball.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
Levi Kinchant of GFR is challenged by Coldstream's Lewis Knox.
Levi Kinchant of GFR is challenged by Coldstream's Lewis Knox.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
Coldstream's Kieren Lee on the ball, with Danny Galbraith challenging for GFR.
Coldstream's Kieren Lee on the ball, with Danny Galbraith challenging for GFR.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4