IN PICTURES: COLDSTREAM V GALA FAIRYDEAN ROVERS

A total of £400 was gathered for the cause. GFR won 3-2, as a Lewis Grant cross was deflected in by Coldtream’s Matt Corfield, and other goals came from Ross Aitchison and Craig McBride.
View more
There was a charitable flavour to last weekend’s pre-season friendly between Coldstream and Gala FR. All proceeds went to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the venture inspired by the Melrose and Scotland rugby legend to combat Motor Neurone Disease.
A total of £400 was gathered for the cause. GFR won 3-2, as a Lewis Grant cross was deflected in by Coldtream’s Matt Corfield, and other goals came from Ross Aitchison and Craig McBride.