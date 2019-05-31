Home ties for Borders clubs in cup draw

The four Borders football clubs in the East of Scotland and Lowland Leagues have all been drawn at home in next season’s South Region Challenge Cup.

Each of the local sides received a bye to the second round of the tournament when the draw was made yesterday (Thursday), with the matches due to take place on Saturday, September 14.

From the Lowland League, Gala Fairydean Rovers are at home to Newton Stewart, while Vale of Leithen – who announced this week that player Scott Wilson is returning to Leith Athletic – entertain Kelty Hearts.

Hawick Royal Albert, from the East of Scotland League, will play either Oakley United or Easthouses Lily MW at Albert Park. The latter two meet in the first round on August 24.

Fellow East of Scotland side Peebles Rovers welcome Nithsdale Wanderers to Whitestone Park.