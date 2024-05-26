​Hawick United on the up to Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after play-off victory

Hawick United players celebrating their 2-1 play-off win against Biggar United at Selkirk's Yarrow Park on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

​Hawick United are back in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after a season away following a 2-1 play-off win against Biggar United on Friday.

​That result returns United, boosted by their merger with short-lived Hawick Colts last summer, to the top flight two years on from their relegation, along with Ancrum, to the B division after finishing second from bottom of the table, on nine points from 18 fixtures.

They finished third in the B division this time round, with 55 points from 24 matches, earning a play-off against Biggar, now set to join Tweeddale Rovers and Hawick Legion in the division below after finishing third from bottom, on 19 from 22.

United – six-time winners of the A division title, though not since 1986 – edged out their South Lanarkshire opponents at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park, thanks to goals from Ross Scott from the penalty spot just two minutes in and Andrew Coyle quarter of an hour later.

Biggar United on the ball during their 2-1 play-off loss to Hawick United at Selkirk's Yarrow Park on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

They join champions Eyemouth United Amateurs and second-placed Highfields United in heading up.

Langlee Amateurs are on course to finish top of the A division after handing out a 9-0 hiding to Langholm Legion at home at Netherdale on Saturday.

That scoreline takes second-placed Langlee’s tally for the season to date to 56 points from 21 fixtures, one point shy of defending champions and table-toppers Duns Amateurs, so they only need to draw their last game of the campaign, away to third-placed Newtown on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.30pm, to clinch their first top-flight title since their formation in 2017, their goal difference now being three better than the league leaders’.

That’s one of two games being played by Langlee this week, the other being this year’s Waddell Cup final on Friday, versus Duns at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, also kicking off at 6.30pm.

Hawick United and Biggar United contesting an aerial ball during the former's 2-1 play-off win at Selkirk's Yarrow Park on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

That’s a trophy the Dingers have won five times – in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2023 – and Langlee twice, in 2019 and 2022.

It’ll be the title rivals’ third meeting of the season, both prior ones having ended up with 4-1 scorelines, in Langlee’s favour at home in April and in the Dingers’ at home earlier this month.

Eight-times A division champions Duns made it to the final by beating Newtown 5-1 away in their semi-final last month and Langlee got there by seeing off Ancrum 5-2 on the road this month.