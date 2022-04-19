Hawick United bounce back from 10-1 thumping with 3-1 derby victory against Hawick Colts in Forsyth Cup semi-final

Two goals from Lewis Muir and another from Harrison Hughes at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park saw United bounce back from a 10-1 away defeat by Langholm in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division three days previously to set up a meeting with Eyemouth United Amateurs, 6-3 victors against Tweeddale Rovers after extra time in the weekend’s other Forsyth Cup semi-final, in Earlston on Friday, May 6.
Colts’ only goal was scored by Kevin Strathdee.
Connor Lough scored a hat-trick for Eyemouth, with Declan McCulloch, Zak Patterson and Dom Kelly also netting for the seasiders.
One other semi-final, in the Waddell Cup, was contested on Saturday and it saw Langlee Amateurs beat Spittal Rovers 2-1 away to book a place in the final, on a date to be arranged, against Stow in Greenlaw.
Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland scored for Langlee, following up a 7-0 A division victory against Newtown three days before, with Ross Hindmarsh replying for the Northumbrians.
Stow booked their place in the final the night before by beating Greenlaw 2-0 at home, thanks to goals by Hagen Steele and David Brown.
That was one of two games staged last Friday night, the other being a 2-0 B division win for Jed Legion at home to Coldstream Amateurs, with captain Steven Drummond and Lewis Young scoring for the hosts.
Six league games were played on Saturday, with a further 10 following tonight, April 19.
The former were a 4-4 draw between Chirnside United and Langholm Legion and a 5-1 home win for Newtown against Ancrum in the A division; a 3-0 home win for Biggar United against Gala Hotspur; a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Kelso Thistle and a 3-2 defeat for Hawick Legion at Selkirk Victoria in the B division; and a 3-2 C division win for St Boswells at Berwick’s Highfields United.