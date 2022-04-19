Hawick United bounce back from 10-1 thumping with 3-1 derby victory against Hawick Colts in Forsyth Cup semi-final

Ancrum's Owen Cranston in action during their 5-1 Border Amateur Football Association A division defeat at Newtown on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Two goals from Lewis Muir and another from Harrison Hughes at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park saw United bounce back from a 10-1 away defeat by Langholm in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division three days previously to set up a meeting with Eyemouth United Amateurs, 6-3 victors against Tweeddale Rovers after extra time in the weekend’s other Forsyth Cup semi-final, in Earlston on Friday, May 6.

Colts’ only goal was scored by Kevin Strathdee.

Connor Lough scored a hat-trick for Eyemouth, with Declan McCulloch, Zak Patterson and Dom Kelly also netting for the seasiders.

Rory Banks on the ball for hosts Selkirk Victoria against Hawick Legion at the weekend, a B division match the former won 3-2 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

One other semi-final, in the Waddell Cup, was contested on Saturday and it saw Langlee Amateurs beat Spittal Rovers 2-1 away to book a place in the final, on a date to be arranged, against Stow in Greenlaw.

Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland scored for Langlee, following up a 7-0 A division victory against Newtown three days before, with Ross Hindmarsh replying for the Northumbrians.

Stow booked their place in the final the night before by beating Greenlaw 2-0 at home, thanks to goals by Hagen Steele and David Brown.

That was one of two games staged last Friday night, the other being a 2-0 B division win for Jed Legion at home to Coldstream Amateurs, with captain Steven Drummond and Lewis Young scoring for the hosts.

Captain Steven Drummond on the ball for Jed Legion during their 2-0 home win against Coldstream Amateurs last Friday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Six league games were played on Saturday, with a further 10 following tonight, April 19.

The former were a 4-4 draw between Chirnside United and Langholm Legion and a 5-1 home win for Newtown against Ancrum in the A division; a 3-0 home win for Biggar United against Gala Hotspur; a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Kelso Thistle and a 3-2 defeat for Hawick Legion at Selkirk Victoria in the B division; and a 3-2 C division win for St Boswells at Berwick’s Highfields United.