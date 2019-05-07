Hawick stage marvellous comeback to lift silverware

Hawick Waverley 4, Chirnside United 3

Two goals in the closing minutes saw Hawick Waverley escape from the jaws of defeat and pull off a dramatic win in the final of the Beveridge Cup at Woodside Park, Kelso.

This triumph brought the curtain down on an excellent season for the Waverley. Prior to their Beveridge Cup success, the Hawick men have won the Border Cup, as well as being crowned Border Amateur League ‘A’ Division champions.

In what turned out to be a free-scoring, highly competitive encounter, in which both teams gave their all, Chirnside drew first blood by breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute. Rory Williams swung a cross over the face of the goalmouth, which was slotted home by Lee Hannan.

Minutes later, Hawick keeper Ali Willison denied Chirnside a second, putting up the shutters with a excellent save from Jamie Logie, who had been put in the clear by a Daniel Blackie pass.

With 19 minutes gone, though, United did add to their tally when Blackie tucked away a Williams cross.

It was not looking good for Waverley at this stage but the league champions gradually began to find their feet and, in the 27th minute, reduced the leeway.

After Chirnside ‘keeper Steven Shennan had pushed away an angled Andrew Maltman shot, the ball broke into the path of Grant Gass, who scored.

After Davis Hope and Craig McCutcheon came close to equalising, Willison thwarted Williams at the other end with a excellent stop.

In the second half, Waverley began to step up their game and McCutcheon rattled the post with a angled drive.

Waverley kept plugging away, after Shennan had saved twice from Taylor Hope, and got on a level pegging in the 69th minute.

Shennan failed to hold a high, floating Simon Philbin free kick and Davis Hope cashed in by tucking home the loose ball.

Daniel Patteden then missed a opportunity to regain Chirnside’s lead, only to blaze over the bar.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Berwickshire side did, however, achieve this. Blackie, who had impressed throughout, did the business by breaking through on his own to net.

Waverley were behind again but still had plenty to offer and, showing great character, came surging back to grab two quick goals in the last five minutes.

The first arrived when Davis Hope touched in a Philbin free kick. Two minutes later, what was to be a last-gasp winning goal arrived when McColm converted after being set up by Taylor Hope.