Hawick Royal Albert United in with chance of first back-to-back wins since summer 2019

Hawick Royal Albert United beating Peebles Rovers last month (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

United, still propping up conference B with eight points from 22 games, are at home to Newburgh Juniors at 2.30pm, the second-bottom Fifers being one of only two sides they’ve beaten this season, by 1-0 away at the end of July.

They had to wait until last month for their second win of this campaign, by 3-0 at home to Peebles Rovers, and that means they’re now in with a chance of consecutive league victories for the first time since they followed up a 3-1 success at Arniston Rangers in July 2019 by beating Dalkeith Thistle 6-2 at home the month after.

A win would see the Borderers leapfrog their visitors, currently on nine points from 21 games, and haul themselves off the foot of the table.