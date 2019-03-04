Hawick recover from two down to reach semi-final

Hawick United 4, Jed Legion 3

Rain fell and the goals poured in during this fast-flowing Beveridge Cup quarter-final clash at Albert Park.

At the end of it all, although doing it the hard way in coming from two goals behind, Hawick United progressed into the semi-finals of the competition and a meeting with local rivals Hawick Waverley.

A minute’s silence was given before the game in respect of the recent passing of Jed Legion stalwart Jack Wiffin.

United were first to look like scoring when Aaron Swailes shot wide after Jed ‘keeper Sean Jack had punched out a Sean Clarke cross.

With a swirling wind at their backs, Jed then showed what they had to offer.

Ashley Longford put Hawick number one Dean Fry to the test with an angled drive.

Minutes later, Ryan Shepherd denied the Legion an opener in clearing a Kyle Finlayson header off the goal line, following a Jamie Milner corner kick.

In the 24 th minute, Jed took the lead when Connor Dickson fired in a shot that Fry failed to hold and Finlayson was on hand to tuck away the spinning loose ball.

Minutes later, the visitors went further ahead. A Colin Turnbull pass back was intercepted by Cameron Grieve, who whipped a cross over the face of the goalmouth which was steered home by Longford.

With 31 minutes gone, United reduced the leeway when Michael Moir cashed in on some slipshod defending.

Chances fell at both ends before the interval but none were taken.

Aided by the wind, Hawick began the second half strongly and, following a spell of pressure, got on a level terms in the 56 th minute.

Clarke did the business with a sweetly-struck shot on the volley when connecting with a chipped Kevin Strathdee cross on the drop.

United kept their foot on the gas and, after a Kevin Strathdee free kick had been well saved by Jack. Ross Scott was just off target with a powerful header.

Jed had their backs to the wall but were dangerous on the break and, in a sweeping raid, substitute Terry Marshall came near to netting.

In the 72 nd minute, however Legion fell behind. Kevin Strathdee found Clark with a long spot-on pass, which was drilled away by the

striker.

Jed came rallying back and David Strathdee came to United’s rescue in kicking away a netbound Steven Drummond header.

The visitors followed this up by equalising in the 79 th minute. In attempting to clear the danger after a Milner free kick, David Strathdee turned the ball into his own net.

Five minutes later, Hawick restored their lead with what was to be a winning goal.

Young substitute Matthew Roberts emerged as their hero by driving in a shot after Jack had pushed away a Ross Scott effort.

Summing up his side’s win, United defender David Strathdee said: “We didn’t play that well in the first half and struggled a bit. We were a different team in the second half, though, and performed well, with everybody giving one hundred percent. It ended up being a good win for us.”