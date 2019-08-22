Galashiels squad in unique Army Reserve Cup final

An Army Reserve unit with a detachment in Galashiels is gearing up for a cup final which is taking place outside England for the first time.

Football fans and supporters of the Armed Forces have been invited to Annan Athletic’s Galabank Stadium, free of charge, for what’s set to be an enthralling showpiece event.

Taking part are Galashiels’ local infantry unit, the 6th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (6SCOTS), and Newcastle-headquartered 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (5Fusiliers) this Sunday, August 25, at 1pm.

The Bernard Vann Trophy – named in tribute of the former Derby County and Northampton Town player, who served as an Acting Lieutenant Colonel of the 1/6th Battalion Sherwood Foresters in the First World War – will be hotly contested by the two talented Army Reserve football teams.

6SCOTS is the local army infantry reserve unit in the south of Scotland, with detachments in Galashiels (Paton Street), Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr, Bathgate, Dumfries and Motherwell.

Organiser and reserve secretary of infantry football, Kenneth Kyle, says the encounter will showcase just one of the many different prospects and opportunities available to those interested in joining the Reserve Forces.

He said: “Football in the Army Reserve is an ever-growing beast, as it offers opportunities for individuals to develop their talents in the game, team spirit and leadership.

“Football is the soldiers’ game and both squads for the Bernard Vann Infantry Cup Final are extremely passionate about the sport.

“Showcasing the event at an SPFL venue and inviting the local community along to show their support will allow the units to showcase themselves in a different manner.

“Not only are they reserve soldiers, but they are also competitive sportsmen and women.”