Galashiels four set out on a wander round the grounds

Four football supporters from Galashiels are embarking on a quest this Saturday to visit all 42 senior Scottish football grounds.

Fraser Howlieson – known to his friends as ‘Nakki’ – and his son Tommy, along with Mark Simpson and James Duncanson, are heading up to Angus on Saturday to begin their journey.

Their first stop-off is at Glebe Park, where Brechin City are playing Annan Athletic.

The group has set up a Just Giving page and is on Twitter and Facebook, along with other social media, so people can track their progress.

James explained they were watching the Champions League Final when Fraser mentioned it was on his bucket list to visit all the grounds – so the idea of doing it for charity evolved from there.

They hoped to take advantage of Saturday and Sunday fixtures where economically possible and had also been contacting the clubs in advance, as well as nearby pubs, to seek permission for raising money at the gates, added James, as well as requesting half-time announcements and seeking other methods of publicising their efforts.