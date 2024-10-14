Galashiels club join in tributes to Liverpool and Scotland football legend Peter Cormack

Later Gala Fairydean manager Peter Cormack playing for Scotland during a 3-1 loss against England at Wembley Stadium in London in May 1971 (Photo: Allsport UK via Getty Images)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have joined in tributes to their late manager Peter Cormack following his death last Thursday at the age of 78.

The Liverpool and Hibernian legend managed the Borderers, called Gala Fairydean at the time, for a year from 1991, guiding them to that year’s East of Scotland Football League premier division title and to a 3-1 Scottish Qualifying Cup South final win against Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers later on that calendar year.

Edinburgh-born Cormack was also gaffer at Partick Thistle from 1980 to 1994, Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta from 1984 to 1986, the Botswanan national side from 1986 to 1987 and Greenock Morton from 2001 to 2002 but was better known for his playing career as a midfielder, earning nine Scotland caps between 1966 and 1971.

A product of his home city’s Tynecastle Boys’ Club, he started his youth career at Heart of Midlothian in 1961, switching to Hibernian the year after, and he went on to make senior league appearances for Hibs between 1963 and 1970, scoring 75 goals, before moving south of the border for the following decade, returning to his homeland in 1980 first at Hibs and later with Partick Thistle.

Cormack’s English clubs were Nottingham Forest from 1970 to 1972, Liverpool from 1972 to 1976 and Bristol City from 1976 to 1980.

His most successful spell south of Hadrian’s Wall was at Liverpool, turning out for manager Bill Shankly’s and his successor Bob Paisley’s Reds 178 times in all competitions alongside the likes of John Toshack, Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence, scoring 26 goals and winning two league championships, in 1974 and 1976; one FA Cup, in 1974; and two UEFA Cups, also in 1974 and 1976.

Paying tribute to their old boss, a spokeperson for Fairydean said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Gala Fairydean manager Peter Cormack.

“In what was a significant coup for an East of Scotland Football League side, then Fairydean chairman Matty Hall was able to lure the former Liverpool, Hibs and Scotland star to Netherdale towards the end of the 1990/91 season.

“Building on the good work of Davie Smith and his assistant Graham Woodward, Peter guided the club to the league championship, winning three of the last four games of the season, including the championship decider against Whitehill Welfare in Rosewell.

“The following season, along with his assistant Stuart Robertson, Peter secured the Scottish Qualifying Cup South before departing to take over the reigns at Cypriot side Limassol.

“The thoughts and best wishes of all of us here at Netherdale are with Peter’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Cormack’s other old clubs have also paid tribute to their former star or boss.

A spokesperson for Liverpool said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former midfielder Peter Cormack, aged 78.

“The Scot was a league, UEFA Cup and FA Cup winner during a four-year spell with the club between 1972 and 1976.

“Signed by Bill Shankly from Nottingham Forest, the skilful Cormack would go on to be a key figure in the legendary manager’s successes over his last few seasons in charge of the Reds.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool are with Peter’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

A Hibs spokesperson added: “Hibernian are deeply saddened by the passing of former midfielder Peter Cormack.

“Cormack was a classy, skilful midfielder who loved to entertain and certainly had an eye for goal.

“During his time at Easter Road, he made 291 appearances and scored 106 goals in all competitions.

“In 2017, he was inducted into the Hibernian hall of fame.

“The thoughts of everyone at Hibernian are with Peter’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

Cormack – revealed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s diisease in 2019 – leaves a wife, Marion, 69, daughter Donna-Lee, 47, and son Peter junior, 45.