Gala walking footballers stumble at start of campaign

The Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Football team unfortunately had a disappointing start to this season’s national league competition.

A squad of eight, depleted by injuries and holidays, travelled through to the Ravenscraig Sports Centre for the opening set of fixtures, organised by Walking Football Scotland with North Lanarkshire Leisure, and Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire.

Gala finished in third place last year, one point behind winners Hearts 56 after finishing the campaign strongly. But they were unable to continue with this form and started the season with a 2-2 draw against the Oriam.

The next game ended in a 1-0 defeat to old foes Stenhousemuir and the final fixture saw Gala surrender a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Glasgow Sport West.

Defender Mike Godsman commented: “We had a slowish start to this year’s National League campaign, in terms of results. Having lost leads in our two drawn games, with a bit of defensive tightening up and more clinical finishing, we could have won all three matches.’

“We will reflect on the old Alex Ferguson adage – attacking wins matches but defending wins titles – and we may have to consider using ‘parking the bus’ tactics when we obtain leads against quality teams when we recommence fixtures next month.”

Chairman John Hislop said: “Walking football is a great way to get and stay fit as well a making new friends. It’s great fun and we are always looking for new players. We now have two sessions each week on the 3G pitch at Netherdale. I would encourage anyone to give it a try. Just turn up and you will be made welcome.”

Sessions take place each Monday and Thursday between 2.30pm-4pm.

Pictured, from left, are Chris Westcott, Mike Godsman, Howard Edge, Peter McCourt, Glenn Milne, Grant Leitch, Gordon Rae, Jim McLaren and John Dodds.