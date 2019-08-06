Gala FR withstand Star fightback and win with spot kick

Dalbeattie Star 0, Gala Fairydean Rovers 1

Gala Fairydean Rovers followed up their 5-1 midweek victory against local rivals Vale of Leithen with another win on the road at Dalbeattie on Saturday.

But, while the Braw Lads claimed the derby bragging rights with plenty to spare, it was more of a backs-against-the-wall display at Islecroft Park, with Star unfortunate not to claim a share of the spoils.

Gala had skipper Danny Galbraith to thank for securing all three points with a 36th-minute penalty, although ‘keeper Fraser Morton

and the woodwork proved equally important for the visitors.

Gala edged the first half and created two early chances to open the scoring.

Levi Kinchant saw his effort well saved by the Dalbeattie ‘keeper Vinnie Parker, while Galbraith fired just wide.

But Star had their chances, with Declan Tremble’s powerful shot blocked by Gala defender Ben Herdman.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Marc Berry robbed a defender of possession and slipped the ball to Galbraith.

He weaved his way in on goal but was felled by a clumsy challenge by Ross Thomson in the box.

Galbraith picked himself up and buried the ball low into the corner of the net.

Things turned rather feisty after that, with three Gala players picking up yellow cards – Galbraith, Scott Taylor-MacKenzie and Craig McBride.

Star pressed hard in the second half, with Lewis Sloan forcing a fine save from Morton.

With 20 minutes remaining, Sloan smacked the underside of the crossbar from 10 yards out as they tried to force an equaliser.

But Gala could have extended their lead when Galbraith shot straight at Parker after a good build-up.

In the closing stages, Dalbeattie threw everything at Gala but the visitors’ back four of McBride, Herdman, Alex Chingwalu and Lewis Grant

was in top form and the visitors held on for a valuable three points.

This Saturday, Spartans are the visitors to the Netherdale 3G Arena for a Lowland League fixture, kick off 3pm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers – Morton, Grant, Chingwalu, Herdman, McBride, Aitchison(Addison 64 mins), Kinchant (Galantes 74 mins), Galbraith, Berry (Mayer 90 mins), Bonnar, Taylor MacKenzie.