Gala FR in undefeated amble

Back, from left, Dave Dewhirst, Jim Watters, Ross Buchan, John Hislop, Sandy Chalmers. Front, Dave Thomson, Jim McLaren, Howard Edge, Peter McCourt.

A number of regular starters missed the games because of a combination of injuries and work commitments, and Gala started the day against two-times champions and current league leaders Hearts 56.

The Edinburgh side opened the scoring in the first half but Gala fought back and Howard Edge scored a well-deserved equaliser to secure a share of the points.

Motherwell were the next opponents on an outdoor pitch and, once again, Gala fell behind following an uncharacteristic defensive mistake. But Jim Watters levelled the scoring with a well-taken strike.

The final match was against third-placed Alloa, who took the lead against the run of play in the first half. But Gala equalised after John Hislop won possession in midfield and his pass found Watters, who lured an Alloa defender before setting up Edge, who calmly slotted the ball past the ‘keeper.

Alloa, who are in contention for the title, continued to press forward but Ross Buchan produced several fine saves to deny the Clackmannanshire side, as veteran defender Jim McLaren marshalled the defence superbly.

The results left Gala in eighth position in the table, with one set of fixtures remaining.

The team has also entered the Glasgow Cup for Over 60s, due to be held soon at Toryglen.

Coach John Dickson said: “Considering the number of players we had missing, I thought the team performed admirably against arguably the two top teams in the league.

“We fell behind in each of the fixtures but the players showed tremendous character to fight back and remain undefeated on the day.

“Our keeper, Ross Buchan, deserved a special mention for some outstanding saves but the whole squad gave their all and I thought we were the better team in all of the games.”

Chairman John Hislop added: “Although we play in many competitions, walking football is all about keeping fit, having fun and making new friends. We play twice a week at Netherdale on the artificial surface but, from November 11, we will be playing indoors at Langlee Community Centre.