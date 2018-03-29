Gala FR ‘stroller’ John collects football award

Galashiels man John Hislop was among the people honoured at the Age Scotland 2018 National Conference and Awards Ceremony last week in Glasgow.

John (pictured on back page) and his fellow Walking Football Scotland (WFS) trustees were presented with the Jess Barrow Award for Campaigning and Influencing, by BBC TV presenter Jackie Bird.

Also present were new WFS patrons, former Scotland manager Craig Brown and World Cup winning footballer Rose Reilly.

The award was in recognition of work done by the group, which aims to improve, maintain and promote the physical, mental and social wellbeing of older adults through walking football.

The event, described as ‘later Life in Scotland – Taking the Long View’: was opened by life peer Lord George Foulkes, who was on the judging panel along with Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive.

John Hislop (58), chairman of Gala Fairydean Rovers Walking Football team, said: “ This is a tremendous honour for Walking Football Scotland.

“The sport has really taken off in recent years and we now have over 1600 regular players throughout the country.

“In the Scottish Borders alone, there are regular sessions at Galashiels, Kelso, Hawick, Peebles, Coldstream and Lauder.

“As well as the fitness benefits, the game is great fun and I would urge anyone to come along and give it a try.

“The sessions are competitive but played in great spirit and it’s a fantastic opportunity to make new friends.”

Derick Tait, from Hawick Senior Citizens Association, also took part in a Q&A sessions in front of the large invited audience.