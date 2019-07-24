Gala FR fend off fightback by hosts

Coldstream 2, Gala Fairydean Rovers 3

For the first hour, the visitors dominated and raced into a three-goal lead.

But after making a string of substitutions, their rhythm was disrupted and Coldstream came storming back to make it a tight finish.

Proceeds from the match were to be given to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – with Coldstream FC declaring on its Facebook page that £400 had been gathered.

The East of Scotland League outfit started brightly and had a couple of long-range efforts which were not far from the target.

But Gala FR eventually took a strong grip of the game in midfield, with skipper Danny Galbraith, David Bonnar and Niall Kelly dictating the play.

However, the visitors only had one goal to show for their efforts in the first half.

Right back Lewis Grant sent over a cross which took a wicked deflection off Coldstream defender Matt Corfield and left ‘keeper Elliot Turnbull helpless.

Gala FR extended their lead in the 53rd minute when RyanMayer robbed a defender of possession and set up Ross Aitchison to score from close range.

The visitors made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when Galbraith’s free kick picked out the unmarked Craig McBride, who sent a bullet header into the far corner of the net.

Coldstream were thrown a lifeline in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty, which was converted by a trialist.

And, with six minutes remaining, another trialist pulled a second goal back after Gala were caught on the break.

Gala FR manager Neil Hastings said: “It was a good work out for us but we made it a lot harder for ourselves at the end than it should have been.

“But it is another game under our belts and we now look forward to some big matches coming up.”

Celtic are paying their first visit to Galashiels in 30 years when they line up against Gala Fairydean Rovers at the Netherdale 3G Arena tonight (Thursday), kick-off 7.30pm.

Spectators are being asked to go along early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles near kick-off time.

Then, on Saturday, Cumbernauld Colts are the visitors to the Netherdale 3G Arena for the opening match of the Lowland League campaign, with kick off at 3pm.

Gala FR’s first away match is at Innerleithen on Tuesday, when they face Vale of Leithen.

Kick off at Victoria Park is 7.15pm.