Gala FR count the cost of missed chances

Gala Fairydean Rovers 0, Cumbernauld Colts 3

Gala paid a heavy price by missing a series of chances when they went down to an opening-day defeat in the Lowland League at the Netherdale 3G Arena on Saturday.

Visitors Cumbernauld Colts weathered an early storm and eventually ran out three-goal winners.

Gala were unfortunate to have a Marc Berry goal chalked off for offside but they only had themselves to blame for not taking the lead by missing several opportunities.

They were punished by Colts, who took the lead in the 35th minute when Martin Wright bundled the ball home at the back post.

The home side had chances to level but Cumbernauld killed the game as a contest by scoring twice in a three-minute spell midway through the second half, with sub Lewis Bonar and Stephen O’Neill getting on the scoresheet.

Gala Fairydean Rovers are running a supporters’ bus to Dalbeattie Star this Saturday, which will depart from Netherdale at 11am.