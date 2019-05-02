Gala Fairydean walking to first win of the season

Gala Fairydean Rovers secured their first victory of the season in the National Walking Football League at Ravenscraig.

Held on Wednesday, April 24, the competition started with a minute’s applause in memory of Scottish Football legend Billy McNeil.

The Gala squad, which was depleted by injuries to a number of key players, lost the opening game 5-1 to Hearts 98 then went down 4-1 to last year’s champions Hearts 56.

After losing an early goal to Motherwell, the team rallied and two goals each from Jim Watters and Chris Westwood secured the three points.

The results leaves Gala in ninth place with five points from the opening six games.

Acting coach Mike Godsman said: “Despite great individual efforts the clinical finishing of Hearts 98 and Hearts 56 in the first two matches left us licking our wounds a bit. Despite losing an early goal to Motherwell the team responded well to go 4-1 up at half time and then pleasingly used good game management to see the match out with no further scoring in the second half.

“That first win of the new National League campaign give us confidence for the next set of league fixtures next month.”

Chairman John Hislop said: “Walking football is great fun and a fantastic way to improve your fitness and make new friends. We play twice a week at Netherdale, between 2.30-4pm each Monday and Thursday. I would encourage anyone to come along and give it a try. You will be made welcome.”

Team: John Hislop, John Dodds, Jim Watters, Chris Westwood, Glen Milne, Gordon Rae, Jim McLaren, Peter McCourt and Mike Godsman.