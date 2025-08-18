Gala Fairydean Rovers, Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert into round two of football’s South Region Challenge Cup

Owen Calder on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 3-0 win away to Bathgate Thistle on Saturday in the South Region Challenge Cup (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Three out of the five Borders teams in action in football’s South Region Challenge Cup on Saturday are through to round two.

Gala Fairydean Rovers racked up the region’s biggest winning margin of the day, though not a patch on new Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Clydebank’s 11-0 knockout of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts or Troon’s 9-0 win at Nithsdale Wanderers, seeing off East of Scotland Football League division one’s Bathgate Thistle 3-0 on the road in West Lothian.

EoSFL division three’s Vale of Leithen were the Borders’ next-biggest winners, knocking out West of Scotland Football League division four’s BSC Glasgow 4-2 away despite going 2-0 down within 20 minutes and being left a man short by a 40th-minute red card for defender Calum Scott.

Vale’s third division rivals Hawick Royal Albert are also into round two – yet to be drawn but scheduled for Saturday, September 13 – after edging out EoSFL division one’s Preston Athletic 7-6 on penalties on the road in East Lothian after concluding open play tied at 4-4

Linton Hotspur’s fate was decided by spot-kicks too after finishing open play with the scoreline at 1-1 away to WoSFL division four table-toppers Carluke Rovers, but theirs went the way of their South Lanarkshire hosts by 3-1.

Hotspur’s EoSFL division two rivals Coldstream went out as well, losing 3-0 at home to WoSFL premier division outfit Hurlford United, with Lewis Morrison, Sam Lidington and Ben Hughes on target for the visting East Ayrshire outfit.

Hibernian loan winger Jamie McMurdo scored two of Keaghan Jacobs-captained Fairydean’s goals at Creamery Park, on three minutes and 64, with Mo Adam getting their other, on 73.

Kyle Kivlichan racked up a hat-trick for Vale at Glasgow’s Peterson Park – on 45 minutes, 53 from the penalty spot and 92 – and Callum Mitchell was also on target for manager Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit, on 84.

Albert’s scorers at Prestonpans’ Pennypit Park were Lewis Dyke at the double, Harry Fowler and Ifesanya-Olusoji Ayoola.

Former Fairydean striker Nicky Reid scored a hat-trick for their opposition, with Lewis Allan-Brown also netting.

Josh Philp got Hotspur’s only goal, with Ross Steele netting the other way.

Manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean are at home to Celtic B in the league this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium at 3pm, following a trip to Heart of Midlothian B tomorrow, August 19, starting at 7.45pm.

They welcome the Old Firm colts hoping to end a three-match winless streak stretching back.

Since their last win against the young Glaswegians, by 4-2 away in January 2023, they’ve lost to them three times – by 5-0 away in August 2023 and 4-3 and 2-0 at home in February 2024 and last November – and drawn with them once, 2-2 away last August.

Vale have got this weekend off and aren’t in action again until a Scottish Cup second-preliminary-round tie hosting the EoSFL premier division’s Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday, August 30, with kick-off at 3pm.

Gaffer Kenny Aitchison’s Albert are at home to Livingston United on league duty this Saturday and that’s a 2.30pm kick-off.

A division up, co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur are away to Swifts in Fife and opposite number David Brown’s Streamers host Perth’s Kinnoull, both 2.30pm kick-offs as well.

Fairydean are currently tenth in their fifth-tier league, on six points from four fixtures, with Coldstream and Hotspur respectively eighth and 13th in theirs, three tiers down, on five from four and two from three, and Albert and Vale second and eighth in theirs, on nine from three and three from four.