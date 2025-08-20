Gala Fairydean Rovers up to sixth in table after third win of season away to Hearts B

On-loan Hibernian youngster Jamie McMurdo scored his fifth goal in four fixtures since arriving in Galashiels, together with defender Owen Calder, as part of a co-operation deal with Hibs away to Heart of Midlothian B on Tuesday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers are up to sixth in the Scottish Lowland Football League table after notching up their third win of the new season away to Heart of Midlothian B on Tuesday.

On-loan Hibernian winger Jamie McMurdo put manager Martin Scott’s Borderers in front at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park quarter of an hour in and Che Reilly added a second goal past home keeper Lyndon Tas three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.

McMurdo’s goal was his fifth in four fixtures since arriving in Galashiels together with defender Owen Calder as part of a co-operation deal with Hibs.

Tuesday’s win was Fairydean’s second on the bounce against the William Hill Premiership club’s colts following one by 4-0, also away, in February, making amends for a 5-1 defeat in the reverse fixture at home last August.

Fairydean host Celtic B for a league game this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to end a three-match winless streak against the Old Firm colts stretching back four games.

Their last win against the young Glaswegians was by 4-2 away in January 2023 and they’ve been beaten by them three times since then – by 5-0 away in August 2023 and 4-3 and 2-0 at home in February 2024 and last November – and drawn with them once, 2-2 away last August.

Five games into the new season, Rovers are one of three teams currently on nine points, along with fifth-placed Caledonian Braves and seventh-placed Broxburn Athletic, though the latter have played one match more.

Celtic B’s visit this weekend is the first of three matches in a row at home for Rovers, with East Stirlingshire coming calling seven days later and Broxburn following on Wednesday, September 3.