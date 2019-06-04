Gala Fairydean Rovers squad hails Academy award winners

Another successful season for Gala Fairydean Rovers Academy was concluded on Saturday with the annual player of the year presentation.

Players, coaches and their families packed into the Gala Rugby Club stand to watch the various awards being handed out.

The winner of this year’s Gala Fairydean Rovers Academy ‘Services to Football in the Community’ award was Robert Fairburn.

Academy secretary Fred Blackie, who presented the award, said: “I brought Rob to the club 10 years ago to coach the under 17s team and, since then, he has filled various roles, including chairman of the youths’ section.

“He is currently the match secretary of the Lowland League team and is in the process of taking on the post of child welfare protection officer, which is a very important job within the club.

“Rob spends countless hours every week working hard behind the scenes and, in my view, he is a very deserving winner of this award.”

After the presentations, the coaches from both the juniors and youth sections of the Academy took part in an entertaining game, ably refereed by Derek McGill, for the Coaches Cup, which was won 3-2 by the youths.

The winners for season 2018-19 were:

2011 squad – most improved, Cameron Murton; players’ player, Alex Owenson; coaches’ player, Ben Cornwall.

2010 squad – coaches’ player, Olly Sanderson; players’ player, Harris Scott; most improved, Josh Kimber.

2009 squad – most improved, Robert Antul; players’ player, Jensen Mains; coaches’ player, James Burns.

2008 squad – players’ player of the year, Adam Bogus; most improved, Harris Swanston; coaches’ player, Rory Johnston.

2006 squad – player of the year, Addison Bell; players’ player of the year, Sam Ostle.

2005 squad – player of the year, Josh Miller; players’ player of the year, Kai McRae.

2004 squad – player of the year, Aidan Purves; players’ player of the year, Munroe Job.

2003 squad – player of the year, Euan Lillico; players’ player of the year, Adam Sloan.

Colin and Keir Rafferty Trophies for top goalscorers – under 13s, Harris Fairgrieve; under 14s, Kai McRae and Russell Kerr; under 15s, Finlay Wheelans; under 16s, Calum McGowan.

Services to Football in the Community – Robert Fairburn.

GFR Academy also thanked Gala Rugby Club for the use of its stand on the night.