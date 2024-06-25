Gala Fairydean Rovers on road to Edinburgh City and Hamilton as pre-season friendly schedule continues

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott after Saturday's 3-1 pre-season friendly loss way to Scoutable United in West Lothian (Photo: Norrie Work)

Gala Fairydean Rovers kicked off their pre-season friendly schedule with a 3-1 loss away to Glasgow’s Scoutable United on Saturday and they’re on the road again this weekend to take on a Hamilton XI.

The Scottish Championship newcomers are playing two friendlies at their New Douglas Park home ground this Saturday, one after the other, against Scottish Lowland Football League opposition.

Cumbernauld Colts are first up, with kick-off at 12.30pm, and Fairydean follow at 3.30pm.

Admission on the day, valid for both games, is by cash at the South Lanarkshire ground’s turnstiles or by card at their ticket office, and it costs £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

For details, go to https://hamiltonacciesfc.co.uk/pre-season-friendlies-ticketing-info/

Next up after that for Rovers is a visit to Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium from East of Scotland Football League premier division side Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday, July 6, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s followed by a derby away to former fifth-tier rivals Vale of Leithen, now in the EoSFL’s second division, at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park on Tuesday, July 9, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and a visit from EoSFL first division side Newtongrange Star on Saturday, July 20, at 12.30pm.

In the interim, they’re away to Scottish League One outfit Edinburgh City at Broxburn Athletic’s Albyn Park home ground in West Lothian tomorrow, June 26, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Fairydean’s scorer against showcase side Scoutable United, also at Albyn Park, was trialist Joe Wylie, with Miguel Kagmna Jr, Kevin Onanu and Tuacenio dos Santos on target for their hosts.

The Borderers’ manager, Martin Scott, says he’s looking forward to the season ahead, telling Edinburgh city councillor and football vlogger Norrie Work’s YouTube channel: “It’s exciting.

“This will be my third year in the Lowland League so I know it very well and it’s getting stronger every year.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Looking back over Saturday’s game, Scott said: “We put out a different team in the second half. It’s important to spread the minutes throughout the team and try to bed in the new guys and sort out how we want to play.

“It was a really worthwhile exercise and very enjoyable game, with some excitement towards the end. All in all, it was a pleasing exercise.

“Some of the things we’re trying to implement in training we saw today, so that was really positive. The negative for me is that defensively there’s a lot of work to do in terms of not giving away easy opportunities.”