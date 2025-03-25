Gala Fairydean Rovers now three points adrift at bottom of table after draw for relegation rivals Broomhill v Stirling Uni

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ last game of the season is away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 19, and they'll be hoping to make amends for a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at home in December as they bid to avoid relegation to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have been left a point further adrift at the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League by a 3-3 draw for second-from-bottom Broomhill at home to Stirling University on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That takes the Dumbarton side’s tally of points to 25 from 30 fixtures, three clear of manager Martin Scott’s Borderers.

Broomhill’s goal difference of -32 is five worse, however, so a sixth win of the season for Fairydean this coming Saturday would lift them out of the basement spot if their West Dunbartonshire relegation rivals fail to pick up any points away to fourth-placed Tranent Juniors at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers, currently on 22 points from 30 matches, are at home at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels to sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s only their second meeting ever following the West Lothian outfit’s promotion to Scottish football’s fifth tier last year as East of Scotland Football League premier division champions and winners of a two-legged play-off against South of Scotland Football League champions Dalbeattie Star by 12-2 on aggregate.

Their first was a 3-0 win for manager Stevie Pittman’s Broxburn side at their Albyn Park home ground last August, with Bryan Mwangi, Alassan Jones and Errol Douglas on target for the hosts.

Broxburn head to the Borders on the back of a 3-1 league win at home to fifth-placed Linlithgow Rose on Saturday gone, thanks to goals from Douglas at the double and Gary Brass, with Dean Watson on target for their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s match marks the start of a four-game run-in to the end of the season for Fairydean as they bid to beat the drop and secure a 13th campaign on the bounce in their current league.

The other three games they’ve got left to save their season are a trip to 14th-placed Stirling University on Saturday, April 5, followed by a potential relegation dog-fight decider at home to Broomhill the Saturday after and an away-day at 13th-placed Gretna 2008 seven days after that, all 3pm kick-offs.

This season’s respective reverse fixtures yielded a 5-0 win hosting the Stirling students in November, a 3-2 defeat at Dumbarton later that same month and a 2-0 loss hosting Gretna in December.

Lewis Hall scored a hat-trick for Gala against Stirling Uni, with Michael Beagley and Keaghan Jacobs on target too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Reilly got both of Fairydean’s goals away to Broomhill, with Callum McKenzie scoring twice for their hosts and Cameron Rowley netting another.

Robbie Ivison and Reece Paterson scored the Dumfries and Galloway outfit’s goals in Galashiels.

Third-from-bottom Berwick Rangers are a further point away from the relegation spot, on 26 from 30 fixtures, after losing 2-1 at home to Tranent at the weekend and they host the team immediately above them, Cumbernauld Colts, currently on 28 from 30, this Saturday at 3pm.