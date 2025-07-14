Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott happy with progress despite losing two out of three pre-season friendlies so far

Rovers continued their preparations for the new Scottish Lowland Football League season ahead with a 3-2 loss away to Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday.

That followed a 1-0 win against fellow East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Haddington Athletic seven days earlier and a defeat by the same scoreline against Scottish Professional Football League league two side Edinburgh City on Saturday, June 21, both at home at Netherdale.

They’ve got two further warm-ups to go before starting next season away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, July 26, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’re both Borders derbies being played at home.

First up are EoSFL division three’s Vale of Leithen tomorrow, with kick-off at 7.45pm, followed by EoSFL division two’s Linton Hotspur visiting this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Lewis Hall and Jamie Semple put Scott’s side 2-1 up in East Lothian at the weekend, with goals on 57 minutes and 75 respectively, after Sean Brown had given their Olivebank Arena hosts the lead half an hour in, but two goals in the space of six minutes late on saw the second John McLay Memorial Trophy match go the same way as the first as Musselburgh followed up a 4-1 win in the Borders last summer with one by a single-goal margin this time round.

Their other scorers were Zach Khan on 84 minutes and Jordan Smith from the penalty spot on 90.

Scott, 39, is happy about how his team are shaping up, saying: “Overall I am pretty pleased with our progress in recent weeks.

“It is never going to be perfect at this stage of pre-season.

“We have had a couple of teething issues we have to work on in the training ground, and we’ll continue to do that, but overall it’s pretty positive.”

Fairydean’s first home game of next term is against Bonnyrigg Rose on Wednesday, July 30, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium at 7.45pm.

Vale, Hotspur and fellow EoSFL sides Hawick Royal Albert and Coldstream were all in pre-season action on Saturday too.

Vale drew 5-5 away to EoSFL division one’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, with Sayed Sadat scoring a hat-trick for the Innerleithen outfit and Dean Burgess and Jack Furness also on target.

Hotspur notched up a win on the road too, by 4-0 against Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association team Pentland Athletic.

Albert won 2-1 at home to EoSFL division one’s Tynecastle, thanks to goals from Ben Tracey and Harry Fowler.

Coldstream drew 2-2 hosting Northumberland’s Alnwick Town, with Craig Bell and Thomas Grey scoring their goals.

Hotspur are away to Easthouses this Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Coldstream host Vale on Saturday, with kick-off at Home Park at 2.30pm.

