Gala Fairydean Rovers given away tie in football’s South Region Challenge Cup but home draws for Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert

Owen Calder on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 3-0 win away to Bathgate Thistle earlier this month in round one of the South Region Challenge Cup (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have been drawn away to West of Scotland Football League division three club Knightswood in round two of this season’s South Region Challenge Cup.

Manager Martin Scott’s Scottish Lowland Football League side will head west to Kirkintilloch to take on the East Dunbartonshire outfit on Saturday, September 13, with kick-off at 2pm.

They’re one of three Borders teams to make it through to round two’s 63 ties, along with East of Scotland Football League division three’s Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert.

Vale and Albert have both been given home second-round ties, the former facing league rivals Edinburgh United and the latter going up against EoSFL division one’s Edinburgh South.

They’re both on Saturday the 13th too but with 2.30pm kick-offs at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park and the Royalists’ Albert Park ground.

Rovers made it into round two by getting the better of EoSFL division one’s Bathgate Thistle by 3-0 on the road in West Lothian earlier this month.

Vale knocked out WoSFL division four’s BSC Glasgow 4-2 away and Albert edged out EoSFL division one’s Preston Athletic 7-6 on penalties away in East Lothian after concluding open play tied at 4-4.

Fairydean and EoSFL division two’s Linton Hotspur were the Borderers to progress furthest in the cup last time round, both making it to the third round.

Rovers went out 1-0 at home in Galashiels to North Ayrshire WoSFL first division side Irvine Meadow XI and Hotspur lost 2-1 hosting Fife’s Hill of Beath Hawthorn, EoSFL premier division runners-up last time round, in West Linton, both those ties being contested last October.