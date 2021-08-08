Gala Fairydean Rovers forced to settle for point away to Edinburgh Uni

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Alieu Touray celebrates after scoring against Edinburgh University yesterday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

A combination of bad finishing, bad luck in front of goal and inspired goalkeeping prevented the Galashiels side from taking all three points from their sixth game of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season.

Gala made a sluggish start as they adapted to their hosts’ grass surface although they did have a couple of early opportunites.

It was Edinburgh University that broke the deadlock with a well-worked goal in the 14th minute of the game.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Martin Scott puts in a cross against Edinburgh University yesterday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

David Maskray broke free on the left with a brilliant piece of skill and his pinpoint cross was headed home by striker Ben Spelman.

Gala hit back and peppered the students’ goal with shots but enjoyed no luck in the penalty area.

Eventually they got back on level terms on the half-hour mark when Marc Berry burst into the box and his low shot was parried by keeper Nick Buxton. Alieu Touray was on hand to slam the rebound into the net for his first goal for Tovers.

The Borderers showed more urgency after the break as they tried to get ahead.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Calum Hall wins the ball in the air against Edinburgh University (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Zander Murray had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside and Ricky Miller’s header struck the base of the post.

As the minutes ticked away and with the home side seemingly trying to waste as much time as possible, Gala threw everything into attack, leaving themselves dangerously exposed.

Miller sent another header from a corner agonisingly inches wide and Murray was sent through late on, with Buxton pulling off a fine save.

Despite a series of corners and constant pressure, Gala could not get the winner against a side scraping for every point and their hosts, second bottom of the table, managed to hold out to claim only their second point of the season.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Martin Scott holds the ball up against Edinburgh University yesterday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

The Borderers are in ninth place, with eight points from six games.