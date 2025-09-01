Gala Fairydean Rovers drawn against Linlithgow Rose in football’s Scottish Cup and Coldstream to host Tayport

This season’s 30-tie first-round draw, carried out on Sunday by former Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch and host Gordon Duncan, sets up an away-day in West Lothian for the Borderers at fellow Scottish Lowland Football League side Rose’s Prestonfield ground on or around Saturday, September 27.

Manager Martin Scott’s Rovers are one of only two representatives of the region still up for the cup, along with Coldstream, both Vale of Leithen and their East of Scotland Football League third division rivals Hawick Royal Albert having been knocked out on Saturday.

EoSFL division two’s Streamers won their second-preliminary-round tie away to the North Caledonian Football League’s Golspie Sutherland by 3-0 but Vale and Albert were both beaten at home, the former by 6-1 up against EoSFL premier division side Musselburgh Athletic and the latter by 4-1 facing West of Scotland Football League division three’s Threave Rovers.

James Paxton notched up a hat-trick for manager David Brown’s Coldstream in the Highlands but Vale and Albert only managed a goal apiece, scored respectively by Kyle Mitchell on 83 minutes and Harry Fowler on 38.

Netting against the Innerleithen outfit at Victoria Park were Nathan Evans on 13 minutes, Owen Hastie on 56, Lennon Fairgrieve on 66 and Jordan Smith on 20, 24 and 54 to earn Musselburgh a first-round tie at home in East Lothian to Kilmarnock’s Bonnyton Thistle and Ross Irving at the double on 12 and 19, Lewis Downie on 48 and Liam Park on 88 at the Royalists’ Albert Park ground to set up a first-round trip to Renfrewshire’s Johnstone Burgh.

Awaiting Coldstream in round one are Fife’s Tayport at home, their Scottish Junior Football Association East Region Midland League premier division visitors having got the better of South of Scotland Football League table-toppers Dalbeattie Star by 4-1 at home at the weekend.

Coldstream and Tayport haven’t met before but Fairydean and Linlithgow have gone up against each other at least twice a season since the latter’s arrival in their fifth-tier league in 2023, with the Borderers having won only one of those five fixtures, by 2-1 away in July after drawing once before and losing the other three.

They’ve also played in the Scottish Cup previously, with Fairydean losing 2-0 at home in September 2015’s round one, as well as in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup twice and 2023’s East of Scotland Cup final, winning the latter by 4-3 on spot-kicks in Rosewell after ending open play tied at 2-2.

Rovers lost 2022’s qualifying cup final by 3-1 in Penicuik and were also beaten in last November’s third round by 4-2 on penalties away, also after ending open play level at 2-2.

Round three is as far as they’ve got in the Scottish Cup, losing 1-0 at home to Annan Athletic at that stage in November 2021.

They went out in round one last September hosting the Scottish Highland Football League’s Banks o’ Dee and in round two the year before away to the WoSFL premier division’s Pollok.

Coldstream have only made it beyond round one once, losing 6-0 away to Highlanders Brora Rangers in round two in October 2018.

Fairydean are at home to West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic on Wednesday and away to Northumberland’s Berwick Rangers on Saturday on league duty, with kick-offs at 7.45pm and 3pm.

Coldstream are on the road to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle on Tuesday and to fellow Borderers Linton Hotspur on Saturday in the league, with kick-offs at 7.30pm and 2.30pm.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Albert are also in derby action at the same time on Saturday, hosting opposite number Ian Flynn’s Vale.

