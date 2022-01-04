Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Neil Hastings is champing at the bit to get back into football after Covid self isolation period

Rovers manager Neil Hastings can't wait to get back into a Lowland League fixture again at Civil Service Strollers this Saturday (Pic by Bill McBurnie)

Hastings, nine of his players and several of the Berwick Rangers squad were found to have Covid after the sides’ Lowland League meeting on Boxing Day which Berwick won 4-2. But, with the self isolation period up today (Thursday), Hastings and his squad are champing at the bit for a league trip to sixth placed Civil Service Strollers this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

"I’ve been pretty much fine,” said Hastings, who also normally runs a football coaching company. “I’ve just been a bit bored looking at the four walls in the house.

"Symptoms have been nothing major for myself or any of the other members who have tested positive in the group which is good.

"The high number of people who tested positive shows how contagious this new variant of the virus is. But from personal experience I think this strain just produces flu or cold symptoms.

“Speaking to the players, they’ve just had a little bit of a sore throat and sore head, feeling a little bit lethargic but nothing too serious.

"I’ve not had anything too crazy, just a bit rundown for a day or so and a sore head.

"I’m craving to get out. Me and the boys are looking forward to this Saturday’s game.

"Obviously it’s going to be an extremely difficult match against a team that are well organised and flying high at the top end of the league.

"They obviously beat us in the reverse fixture but on the back of losing the Berwick game, especially in the manner we did, we always look forward to the next game.

"It’s an opportunity to rectify things, put things right and get back to winning ways.

"And then with a game getting called off after that it leaves that feeling lingering with you for a little bit longer with the frustration and disappointment.

"So personally I can’t wait for Saturday to come but I’m sure the players are feeling the exact same to get out and hopefully pick up three difficult points.”

Tenth placed Rovers go into the match with 30 points from 20 games, 16 points adrift of Strollers but having played four matches fewer.