Gala Fairydean Rovers back in top half of table after edging out Broxburn Athletic 2-1

Kieran Dolan, seen here on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 win away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park in December, scored their match-winning goal versus Broxburn Athletic on Wednesday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers are back in the top half of the Scottish Lowland Football League table after beating Broxburn Athletic 2-1 at home last night, September 3.

Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers bounced back from a 6-3 loss to East Stirlingshire at their Galashiels home ground four days earlier to notch up their fourth victory of the new season in midweek.

That win lifts them up five places to eighth and they’re now one of three teams on 13 points, along with sixth-placed Caledonian Braves, also from eight fixtures, and seventh-placed Broxburn, from nine.

Chris O’Kane put gaffer John Millar’s visiting West Lothian outfit ahead at Netherdale Stadium a quarter of an hour in but Jamie Semple equalised eight minutes later and Kieran Dolan came up with a match-winner ten minutes into the second half.

Next up for Fairydean is a trip east to Berwick Rangers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.