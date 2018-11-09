Forget our victory in Fife, says Hawick boss

Hawick Royal Albert gaffer Paul McGovern is telling his players the best thing they can do is forget about their recent victory over Oakley United.

The west Fife side are coming to Albert Park tomorrow (Saturday) for a rearranged Conference A fixture – just 14 days after Albert beat them 3-0.

But McGovern said the game at Blairwood is over now and his players have to concentrate on tomorrow’s big occasion.

“Whether you’ve won or lost, you move on to the next game,” he said. “We gave a good account of ourselves on Saturday but every game is different and this one will be tough.”

Oakley, with a new manager in place, won last Saturday and may regard tomorrow as another opportunity to jump above Albert in the table.

“It was great to go there and win 3-0 but that is forgotten about – this is a big game for us and we need to focus,” said McGovern.

The boss also complimented his players for giving everything against Penicuik Athletic, in which Josh Neill put Hawick in front with season goal number nine.