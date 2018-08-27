First-time visitors are Stars of the show

Hawick Royal Albert 1, Newtongrange Star 9

Paying their first visit to Albert Park, East of Scotland League newcomers Newtongrange Star returned home with three points in the bag as well as having made their mark through a first-class show.

Six goals up at the interval, the former Eastern Super League junior side ruled throughout and won hands down.

Having given a good account of themselves in a midweek clash against Easthouses Lily, which they lost by the only goal of the game, Royal Albert were never at the races.

Newtongrange set the pace from the start and, after peppering the Hawick defence with some quicksilver attacks, broke the deadlock in the 11 th minute.

Former Selkirk striker George Hunter, who has also had spells with Elgin City and Airdrie, weaved his way out of two tackles before feeding Sean Jamieson with a perfect pass.

With the home defence all at sea, the ex-East Fife man surged forward unchallenged to slot a shot into the net.

Within the next few minutes, Albert keeper Craig Saunders twice prevented Newtongrange from going further ahead, in first of all blocking a Hunter shot with an outstretched leg and then palming a Kyle Scott against the post.

In the 18th minute, however, the visitors did do the business.

Liam Mckenna touched a Hunter cross to the feet of Scott, who fired home.

Five minutes later, another goal arrived when Alistair Forster beat Saunders with a well-hit shot.

The writing was now well and truly on the wall and, in the 31 st minute, the Albert fell further behind – Wes Mitchell this time getting his name on the scoresheet with a header on meeting a Hunter cross.

Hawick were being run ragged and Jamieson made it a nap hand in the 35 th minute.

With 39 minutes gone, Mitchell got a sixth with a header which went in off the post.

On the stroke of half time, Newtongrange keeper Kieron Renton saw his first piece of action in saving from Lewis Knox, following good play by Dema Thian.

For the opening part of the second period, the Albert gave as good as they got but, with 63 minutes gone, Newtongrange hit the goal trail again.

Jamieson grabbed his hat trick with a powerful header from a well-flighted Scott cross.

The Midlothian men then added to their tally in the 73 rd minute, as Hunter maded no mistake with a penalty after Andy Noble had handled in the box.

Newtongrange got a ninth in the 84th minute through another Hunter strike.

In the last minute of the game, Hawick snatched a consolation goal.

Having found a gap in the Star defence with a thrusting run, Josh Neil set up Scott Murphy, who placed a shot out of the reach of Renton.

“It was a very bad result for us and it’s embarrassing to get beaten 9-1,” said an Albert spokesman. “We were poor in the first half but improved a bit in the second.

“Things are not really going well for us but we will just have to keep on trying to improve.”