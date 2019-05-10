First steps in cup contest for walking squad

Gala Fairydean Rovers walking footballers took part in the inaugural Glasgow Cup at Toryglen Sports Centre near Hampden Park last week.

20 teams from throughout the country attended the event and Gala were drawn in Group D, alongside Hearts, Arbroath, North Lanarkshire and the Gerihatricks (East Kilbride).

A 1-0 defeat to the Gerihatricks was followed by a 1-0 victory over Arbroath thanks to a John Hislop penalty. North Lanarkshire were then defeated 3-0, with the goals coming from John Dodds and Howard Edge (2). The morning session ended with a 1-0 defeat to Hearts.

Gala started the afternoon session with a 1-0 win against the Gerihatricks then were twice held to 0-0 draws against Arbroath and North Lanarkshire.

The team needed a victory in the final game against Hearts to qualify for the quarter-finals but lost 1-0 to finish third in the group.

Hearts went on to win the tournament, beating Linlithgow Rose on penalties in the final.

Chairman John Hislop said: “Once again, our squad was depleted by work commitments, injuries and holidays. However, we played some good football and more than held our own against teams with many more players to choose from.

“Walking football is about much more than competing in tournaments, however. It’s a great way to keep fit and make new friends, so I would advise anyone to come along and give it a try. We play every Monday and Thursday at Netherdale.”

Back row, Howard Edge, John Dickson, John Dodds, Chris Westwood, Mike Godsman. Front, Hugh Henderson, John Hislop, Peter McCourt.