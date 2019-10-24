Fine victories for Lauder and Selkirk youth teams

Despite missing eight players for this Division 4 match un the U13s South East Region, the 12 Lauder players did the club proud against a good North Berwick team, whose 3G surface beat the weather.

North Berwick took an early lead but Lauder hit back immediately through Lewis Robertson.

Lauder then began to dominate and scored another quick goal, with Tom Hawkins hitting a 30-yarder into the top corner.

They scored another three before half time, with Aiden Bunton, Lewis Robertson and Neco Lennie making it 5-1.

North Berwick started the second half well and reduced the score to 5-2. Some great Lauder team play led to Neco Lennie scoring their sixth.

The game was well balanced at this stage before Tom Hawkins scored again with another great shot.

North Berwick kept battling and scored from a well-worked counter-attack before Neco grabbed his hat-trick to make it 3-8.

Selkirk U13s.......................3

Redhall Star YFC.................2

In Division 3B, Selkirk welcomed a very good Redhall side to Yarrow Park for which, in the early days of the season, could be labelled a top-of-the table clash.

Redhall were quick out the blocks with a goal in the opening minutes. Selkirk went through a very slow start as Redhall added a deserved second, with a great run down the wing, a pin-point cross and an easy tap in at the back post.

Selkirk were sparked into life before the end of the first half with a goal from Max Kellock. After a bit of a scramble in the box, the ball eventually fell to the feet of Max, who tucked it away nicely.

After a slow first half, the young Selkirk boys showed great attitude to get themselves back in the game. An equaliser came spectacularly from Ryan Cox from distance.

Selkirk ‘keeper Ben Garwood then produced an outstanding one-on-one save with a Redhall attacker.

Selkirk pushed for the winner while Redhall were always dangerous on the break.

However, the winning goal came from another strike from range through Ellis Brotherston.