Final whistle sounds for Selkirk FC

Selkirk FC looks finally set to fold after an unsuccessful bid to retain its Scottish Football Association licence.

The Yarrow Park club dropped out of the Lowland League in August this year, after mounting problems with debt and a mass departure of players meant it could not fulfil fixtures.

Talks have taken place since then but, this week, acting chairman Jay-Dee Sharkey confirmed the failed licence bid meant the club was facing instant closure.

In a statement, Mr Sharkey said: “In light of confirmation from the Scottish FA that Selkirk FC has failed with its application to retain its Scottish FA Licence, it is with great sadness that the club must announce that it has no choice but to close its doors with immediate effect.

“Every effort has been made to try to retain the licence with the Scottish FA but, unfortunately, the recent ongoing discussions with a financial backer have proved fruitless, as nothing could be completed within the short timeline that was available.

“I would like to thank Sheree Davison (former Selkirk FC secretary since 2001, who has a 30-year association with the club), who has continued to work tirelessly in an attempt to save the club, as without her involvement ,Selkirk FC would not have continued to survive in any capacity for as long.”

Mr Sharkey added: “This has not been an easy decision and I hope I will be remembered not as the person that finished Selkirk FC, but as someone who took over the club in a terrible financial position and, through commitment and personal effort, gave the club some hope of further existence.

“I will continue to work with Drew Kelly (Scottish Football Association) and Annabel Scott (Scottish Borders Council) to complete the winding up of the club and the return of the facility to Scottish Borders Council.

“I would finally like to take the opportunity to thank all those who have supported Selkirk FC in any capacity over the years and wish Selkirk Victoria FC and Selkirk Juniors FC good fortune in taking football development in the town of Selkirk forward.”