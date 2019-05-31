Festival of football in Galashiels

Teams from across the Scottish Borders will converge on the 3G Arena in Galashiels for the Live Borders 2019 Festival of Football this Sunday, June 2.

Close to 1200 children are expected to take the field for 120 teams across seven age groups, ranging from six to 13 years, making it the largest Football Festival of its kind in Scotland.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of charity Live Borders, said the event continues to go from strength to strength.

“This is the 16th year of the annual Festival of Football – a fabulous showcase of football at all levels, from playing for fun and fitness to the newest addition of 9v9 matches for the 12s age group,” he said.

“It takes our team months of hard work to organise the event but, when you see the enjoyment in the faces of all the boys and girls from across the region, it certainly makes it worthwhile.”

There will also be plenty to do off the pitch as well, with the Live Borders Play Village providing loads of inflatable fun to keep the youngsters entertained and active throughout the day.

Included in the fun activities are the inflatable fun run, as well as a chance to see how fast your shot is in the football speed shot competition.

The action will get under way at Netherdale from 12.30pm.