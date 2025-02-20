​Duns Amateurs and Chirnside United to contest football’s 2025 Colin Campbell Cup final in Hawick next month

Duns Amateurs winning 3-1 away to Chirnside United in September in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division (Photo: Steve Cox)

​This season’s Colin Campbell Cup final will be a Berwickshire derby after Duns Amateurs and Chirnside United booked their places with last-four wins on Saturday.

Duns Amateurs, beaten finalists in ​2022 and 2023, got the better of Hawick Legion by 4-1 away and Chirnside knocked out holders and current Border Amateur Football Association A division table-toppers Langlee Amateurs, also winners of the cup in 2022, with a 2-1 home victory.

This season’s final will be in Hawick on Friday, March 28, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

That will be their third meeting of the season so far, with the Dingers having come out on top both times so far, by 3-1 away in the A division in September and 4-0 at home in the Waddell Cup’s first round in November.

Duns Amateurs winning 3-1 away to Chirnside United in September in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division (Photo: Steve Cox)

Sean Phillips, Kieran Burns, Jamie Whitehead and Kieran Cromarty scored for Duns on Saturday, with Euan Gray getting one back for their hosts at Brunton Park.

Chirnside’s goals were scored by Jake and Connor Lough, with Fraser Brown replying for their vistors at Comrades’ Park.

Six league fixtures were also played on Saturday, three apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former were home wins by 3-2 for Highfields United versus Hawick Waverley and 6-1 for Langholm Legion against Tweedmouth Amateurs, plus a 1-1 draw for Hawick United hosting Greenlaw.

The latter saw Selkirk Victoria beat Coldstream Amateurs 5-1 at home, Ancrum edge out St Boswells by 2-1 away and Gala Hotspur draw 3-3 at Berwick Town.

Niall Jones scored twice for Highfields, with an own goal going their way too and Calder Law and Davis Hope replying for Waverley; Greig Cartner with a hat-trick, Daniel Winter, Alistair Little and Andrew Whittall for Langholm after Daniel Curle had put the Northumbrians in front; and Jamie Graham for Hawick United and Kai Robertson for Greenlaw.

Scott Learmond twice, Mark Stewart, Ryan Spratt and Ryan Cox got on the scoresheet for Selkirk; Craig Smith at the double for Ancrum, with Adam Moffat replying; James Kerr, Joseph Owusu and Josh Lamb for Hotspur and Kieran Hume with a hat-trick for their hosts.

Three South of Scotland Amateur Cup quarter-finals involving Borders sides are lined up for this Saturday, along with five league fixtures.

Duns host South Lanarkshire’s Carluke Thistle, Selkirk are at home to Highfields and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are away to Kelso Thistle in the regional cup’s last eight.

Four of the five league fixtures still going ahead at this stage are in the A division and they see Eyemouth United Amateurs at Chirnside, Langholm at Greenlaw, Hawick United at Langlee and Earlston Rhymers at Tweedmouth.

The one B division fixture not called off yet is a home game for Coldstream against Biggar United.

All those games are scheduled to kick off at 2pm as things stand. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/