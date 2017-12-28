Double helping of Borders derbies to round off 2017

With club rugby taking a festive rest this weekend, the main sporting spotlight falls on Lowland League football – weather permitting – with a pair of Borders derbies to bring the curtain down on the calendar year.

Hawick Royal Albert’s Christmas present came in the form of their first point of the season, after a 3-3 draw last weekend with Dalbeattie Star.

Craig Tully’s men will almost certainly feel they’re getting closer to that first victory and will take the confidence from a barnstorming second-half performance – which gave them a 3-2 lead with only minutes to go – into a very intriguing clash at Netherdale with Gala Fairydean Rovers. Gala FR went down last weekend to two second-half goals at Spartans.

Selkirk are at home to Vale of Leithen, and both will be looking to pick themselves up after disappointing losses on Saturday.

Vale were frustrated to go down 4-3 in a very entertaining game at home to Whitehill Welfare, while Selkirk were defeated at East Kilbride by 4-1.

However, they also lost Andrew Fleming with a broken arm, while skipper Ryan Slater was sent off and Reece Donaldson will be out through suspension.