Double derby-winning Souters take advantage of free Saturday

Selkirk FC have a chance to rest up and allow any lingering aches and pains a little more time to heal, as they have no match tomorrow (Saturday).

The Souters are up into fifth position in the Lowland League after winning two of their scheduled three successive Borders derby games – with the Vale of Leithen fixture still to be rearranged.

Assistant boss David Bingham took charge of the squad again on Saturday – and was pleased once more with his players’ application and performance.

“If you win a game 5-0 and you have complaints, I think you’d be pretty much nit-picking,” he said. “But, against a team you are maybe expected to beat, the timing of the first goal can be crucial.

“I think they (Hawick RA) came with a plan maybe to frustrate us but we managed to get a goal within the first quarter of an hour, and it changed their way of thinking,” added Bingham.

“But, in saying that, we got sloppy at 1-0 up and were fortunate not to concede.”

Hawick missed the target from within the six-yard box and Sean McKirdy scored a second goal for Selkirk, to add to Daryl Healy’s opener.

“We got a second goal but, again, Gregor Amos had to pull off a magnificent save to keep it at 2-0,” said Bingham.

Bingham told the players to start the second half the same way as the first and their reward was a third goal – the first of two by Calum Helm – and that was virtually game over.

“But they stuck to their task and you could see (Hawick manager) Craig Tully has made a bit of a difference since he came in. We had to work hard,” said Bingham.

It was especially pleasing that a few of Selkirk’s goalscorers were among the younger players, aged around 19-21, which could be a good omen.

Helm had been out injured for a while but weighed in with two goals, while Kieran Chalmers and Sean McKirdy were effectively in their first full season of senior competitive football in the Lowland League, so it was still fairly new to them.

The confidence boost from such performances could be very good, agreed Bingham, adding: “This bodes well if we can keep hold of these kind of players.

“We are fifth in the table and we have been good this year, but we have had our tails clipped by a few teams. It’s a very competitive league, which is good, because you want it to be strong.

“We have ambitions to keep going and finish as high as we can, and the players have been outstanding.”

As well as having no game tomorrow, Bingham knew the weather could be a factor this week, so he had been expecting some possible disruption to training.

He added he didn’t want his players travelling to the Borders in potentially hazardous conditions from areas such as Livingston and Fife. “There’s nothing wrong with a wee bit of time off if the weather dictates it,” he said.

Striker Phil Addison is recovering from a hamstring injury, so the additional time away should help his recuperation, while long-term injury victim Ricky Miller suffered no reaction after coming on as a substitute last week against Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Selkirk’s next game is at home to Edinburgh University on January 27. Missing will be broken-arm victim Andrew Fleming and the suspended Reece Donaldson.